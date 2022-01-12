Air Jordan Sneakers Dominate on eBay for Celebrity Collaborations

SERIOUS AIR TIME: The resale sneaker market changes by the second, but as of Tuesday, Air Jordan 1 sneakers clocked in as the bestselling celebrity sneaker collaboration on eBay.

The five bestsellers were ranked based on multiple sales as opposed to solely the highest amount paid for a particular style. According to the survey, the top-dollar purchase for a pair of Air Jordan 1s on eBay set the buyer back $10,000, according to a spokesperson for the online retailer.

Like collectibles, the sneaker resale market has boomed during the pandemic, winning over an audience well beyond sneakerheads. Last year the research firm Piper Sandler estimated that the sneaker resale market was $10 billion with a 120 percent increase in new sellers. And a Cowan Research Equity study forecasted that the market will jump to $30 billion by 2030.

In fact, Jordan-branded kicks locked up four of the five top spots for celebrity sneaker collaborations that generated the highest prices on eBay. The one exception was Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2s that finished second with a resale purchase price of as much as $9,000. That was quite a hike, compared to the average price of $352.

Last year a prototype pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s that Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, had worn to the 2008 Grammys were put up for auction at Sotheby’s by a shoe collector for $1 million. Nike produced the Yeezy line before Ye switched camps for Adidas.

Ranking third through fifth respectively were the Nike Air Jordan 11, which sold on eBay for as much as $6,160, the Nike Air Jordan 4, which tallied up to $9,999 for one purchase and the Nike Air Jordan 12, which topped off as high as $1,600 on the resale platform.

With 35 variations to choose from on eBay, Air Jordan sneakers dominate on eBay, according to the company.

To pinpoint the standout sales, eBay analyzed 200 of the leading celebrity sneaker collaborations to determine the most popular styles, the average retail for each and the highest winning bids to date for each of the top five styles. After Jordan and Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers, the celebrities with the next most popular sneakers to date on the reselling platform are Rihanna’s Puma Fenty Creeper and Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Tennis HUs, according to eBay.