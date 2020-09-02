Galeries Lafayette’s Champs Élysées department store in Paris has brought in sneaker resale platform Wethenew for the month of September.

Sneakerheads will be able to scout for box-fresh, limited editions and rare Air Jordan and Yeezy styles as well as sold-out collaborations like Air Jordan x Travis Scott and Nike x Sacai.

Wethenew was launched in Paris in 2017 by sneaker enthusiasts Michael Holzmann and David Benhaim. The entrepreneurs started out reselling shoes to fund their own sneaker habit and quickly realized that France lacked a secure, well-managed resale platform for new and unused goods for the sneaker market. In three years, the business has grown rapidly and counts 355,000 followers on Instagram.

Visitors to the pop-up space in Galeries Lafayette Champs Élysées will also have access to the platform’s online catalogue for additional styles. A proprietary Instagram filter has been created to enhance the in-store experience with augmented reality.

From Sept. 10, the pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées will unveil Wethenew’s new own label as a brick-and-mortar exclusive. The capsule includes T-shirts and sweaters featuring the logo written in graffiti-style, irregular typography designed to emphasize the human aspect of the brand.

Over the weekend of Sept. 12 to 13, the space will host a free personalization workshop for Wethenew merchandise.

Wethenew’s September pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Champs Élysées comes hot on the heels of the Presentedby luxury consignment store space that launched at rival Left Bank department store Le Bon Marché on Friday.