Akris Taps Lennart Müller-Teut as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Previously, Müller-Teut was with Mercedes-Benz AG as head of digital marketing, Europe, where he led the digital transformation of the automotive manufacturer.

Lennart Muller-Teut
Lennart Müller-Teut

Lennart Müller-Teut has joined Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, as global chief marketing officer, a new post.

In this role, he will be responsible for marketing, e-commerce, graphic and creation and public relations.

Most recently, Müller-Teut was with Mercedes-Benz AG, where he was initially responsible for marketing and communications management in the Middle East from 2014, and as head of digital marketing Europe from 2019, where he led the digital transformation of the automotive manufacturer in Europe. Before that, he was department manager at Chalhoub Group in the United Arab Emirates, responsible for marketing and communications for Polo Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and Le Coq Sportif brands. He began his career in 2005 at Joop Gmbh in Hamburg, where he held various posts in marketing and brand management.

Müller-Teut is based at Akris headquarters in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and reports to Melissa Beste, global chief executive officer.

With this appointment, Akris seeks to develop and integrate the central marketing areas under a unified leadership against a backdrop of comprehensive digitization and a strategic focus on the customer journey, according to the company.

 

