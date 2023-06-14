Alaïa and Celine Shows in Paris on July 2 Poised to Overlap

DOUBLE TIME: Fashion editors and other professionals in Paris on July 2 might find themselves wishing they could be in two places at the same time: Alaïa and Celine have scheduled off-calendar runway shows only 30 minutes apart.

It seems logistically impossible to attend both: Normally shows are scheduled at least one hour apart during official fashion weeks to allow sufficient time for participants to attend all events.

As reported, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode published its provisional couture-week calendar on June 5, with 32 houses scheduling fall 2023 runway shows between July 3 and 6.

In concert with that, the federation noted that two houses would show spring 2024 ready-to-wear collections on July 2, with Patou taking a 6 p.m. spot and Alaïa following with an 8 p.m. show time.

The federation does not manage off-calendar shows, but it had noted the Alaïa event as that house is, like Celine, a member.

The federation declined to comment on Wednesday.

On Monday, Celine sent out a save-the-date for its summer 2024 Celine Homme show, scheduled for July 2 at 8:30 p.m. The brand has yet to communicate the venue and declined further comment.

Contacted on Wednesday, a spokesman for Alaïa said that it is not able to move the time or location of its July 2 show.

It is understood the fashion house, controlled by luxury group Compagnie Financière Richemont, required special permissions for its show venue, which cannot be altered.

Celine, part of larger luxury rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, often presents its collections outside regular fashion weeks.

Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2024 menswear collections is scheduled for June 20 to 25 in the French capital.

Last season Celine presented its menswear collection at Paris nightclub Le Palace almost three weeks after the European men’s shows wound up. By contrast, Celine creative and image director Hedi Slimane had unveiled his fall 2023 women’s collection for Celine on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, months before official fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Alaïa also has a penchant for operating on its own schedule — and with unusual seasonal nomenclature. The house, helmed by Belgian designer Pieter Mulier, paraded its “summer-fall 2023” collection on Jan. 27 in Antwerp, right after the spring 2023 haute couture collections in Paris.

The collection to be presented on July 2 is dubbed “winter-spring 2024.”