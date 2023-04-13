Tapestry Names Alan Lau to Board of Directors

Tapestry Inc. has named Alan Lau to the board of directors, bringing the total number of board members to 11.

Lau became chief business officer for Animoca Brands last July, a gaming company where he oversees and provides support to the company’s more than 340 portfolio companies and leads M&A and business development. Earlier, he was chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent WeSure, a fintech company that he cofounded to offer internet insurance to WeChat users. Before that, he was Asia head for McKinsey Digital, supporting both Big Tech companies and sector incumbents to execute their digital strategies.

Before entering the tech space, Lau worked in corporate finance, first at Citibank and then at McKinsey & Co., where he was the Greater China head for the corporate finance practice, in charge of M&A and deal structuring support.

He also sits on multiple museum boards, including as the vice chair of M+ in Hong Kong and co-chair of the Asia committee at both Tate and The Guggenheim.

“We are extremely pleased that Alan Lau has agreed to join our board,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry. “As we continue to further refine our digital strategy across our portfolio of brands, Alan’s broad experience in engaging consumers across digital channels, leveraging technology and data analytics, as well as deep knowledge of the important China market, will be invaluable assets.”

Lau said, “I am excited to be joining the board of directors of Tapestry, a truly innovative, brand-led company. I look forward to supporting the company and helping to inform both its digital strategies and global development plans as it continues to drive long-term sustainable growth.”