“Merci,” Alber Elbaz scrawls above a cluster of nurses he sketched on a T-shirt — his way of thanking the health-care workers who have risen to the challenge in caring for thousands of French citizens hospitalized with COVID-19.

The cheerful T-shirts, a collaboration with contemporary fashion chain Gerard Darel, are on sale in all its boutiques and its e-shop for 45 euros, with proceeds to La Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris — Hôpitaux de France.

“You know my dream was to be a doctor, almost since I was born because I’m a real hypochondriac, and sometimes I wanted to be a nurse,” Elbaz told WWD recently. “If I were to start all over again, I think I would become a doctor or a nurse.”

The former Lanvin designer, now in the throes of getting his Richemont-backed start-up AZ Fashion up and running, lauded those on health-care’s front lines for “coming to work day after day with so much courage and passion, to help, to take care of us, to be there when we really really need you. You’re the best, thank you for being there.”