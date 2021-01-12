IN THE NAME OF COMFORT: The new desire for ultimate comfort generated by the long lockdowns imposed by the pandemic have driven Alberta Ferretti to explore a new market: athleisure.

In conjunction with the launch of the pre-fall 2021 lineup, the designer has unveiled her namesake brand’s first athleisurewear capsule, combining activewear designs with everyday street staples.

Presented via a video in which professional dancers execute an energetic choreography by Italian artist Laccio, the capsule is designed mainly for women, but also features styles with a genderless appeal.

“Athleisure is the result of a reflection about the moment we are living and about our routine, which requires a more relaxed approach to the way we dress up,” Ferretti said. “Starting from this, I created a collection of fluid, versatile designs, which guarantee comfort and facilitate movements, without renouncing quality and style.”

The capsule spans from puffers and parkas to tracksuits and sweatshirts, peppered with color blocks, as well as by checkered motifs and sky-inspired airbrushed prints.

Sustainability played a key role in the development of the capsule, where nylons, denim, cottons and jersey fabrics are all eco-friendly and feature the GOT certification.

Prices range from 200 euros for baseball caps to 1,450 euros for nylon parkas.

In keeping with the current market moment, the designer decided to put on hold her demi-couture Limited Edition line, focused on gowns and evening attire, which was traditionally presented in conjunction with the Paris couture week. Ferretti included a selection of looks for special occasions in her pre-fall 2021 lineup, currently on sale at the brand’s showroom in Milan.

