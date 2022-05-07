Alberta Ferretti Awarded With ‘Guido Carli Prize’

GRAND PRIZE: Alberta Ferretti was awarded with the “Guido Carli Prize,” destined to those national entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out with their excellence, professionalism and dedication.

“It’s always emotional to receive a prize, especially when it’s linked to your work,” said Ferretti. “Throughout my career I’ve always tried with passion and determination to value the beauty, uniqueness and creativity of the worlds of culture, art and design our country excels at. This prize is for sure a milestone for me and a motivation to keep recounting the exclusivity of Made in Italy in the world,” she added.

The fashion designer was bestowed with the award on Friday at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica, a multipurpose space in the Italian capital that is home to the Rome Film Festival.

The ceremony, which is in its 13th edition, was established by Romana Liuzzo to celebrate the memory of her late grandfather Guido Carli, who was president of the Italian Bank for 15 years, as well as minister of the treasury in the late Eighties and early Nineties and president of Confindustria, the association of Italian entrepreneurs.

Other personalities awarded on Friday included Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who played a pivotal role in leading Italy through the vaccination campaign against COVID-19; Giovanna Melandri, president of the Foundation MAXXI, the organization behind the MAXXI Museum in Rome, as well as Rome’s Opera theater superintendent Francesco Giambrone, among others.

This is not the first time a personality from the fashion world has received the special recognition. Past recipients of the “Guido Carli Prize” include former Yoox Net-a-porter chairman Federico Marchetti; Dior women’s wear, accessories and haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri; Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, and former Brooks Brothers president and CEO Claudio Del Vecchio.