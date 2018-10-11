FOREVER FRIENDS: Alberta Ferretti and Federico Marchetti were awarded with the Premio America prize, during a ceremony held at Rome’s House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon.

The designer and the Yoox Net-a-porter Group founder and chief executive officer received the award from the Italia-USA Foundation, an independent institution aimed at promoting good relationships between the two countries. They were both awarded for their established businesses in the U.S..

“America has always been a reference point for me. As a child, it represented a dream, a symbol of greatness and innovation, as well as a faraway land to explore,” Ferretti said. “Subsequently, from the beginning of my career until today, it has contributed significantly to my professional success. This great nation, through its influential popular culture and values, is still synonymous with democracy and modernity. I want to thank the Italy-USA Foundation for this important recognition.”

In the past, the Italia-USA Foundation awarded a range of personalities from the Italian fashion industry, including Lapo Elkann, Laura Biagiotti, Salvatore Ferragamo US president Massimo Ferragamo, Franca Sozzani, Guido Damiani, Carla Fendi, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Nicola Bulgari, Geox president Mario Moretti Polegato, 21 Investimenti founder Alessandro Benetton and Beatrice Trussardi, among others.