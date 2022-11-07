×
Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus Launch Partywear Capsule Collection

A feather-embellished minidress, pants covered in a cascade of sequins and a statement pleated gown are all included in the exclusive range hitting stores Monday.

A look from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection.
A look from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection. Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

SPARKLING SEASON: With the end-of-year festivities and resort getaways approaching, partywear’s demand is about to reach its peak. Just in time for this surge, Alberta Ferretti has developed a dedicated, glittering capsule collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus.

Launching on Monday, the range includes 11 pieces, spanning from embroidered satin tops to pants covered in a cascade of sequins and a reversible faux-fur evening jacket. A minidress embellished with feathers and a statement pleated gown are also part of the collection, which was crafted from fabrics encompassing gold fil coupé, taffeta embroidered with sequins, lurex knit and glittery tulle.

A look from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection.
A look from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection. Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Neiman Marcus, a historic U.S. retail partner, on this exclusive capsule collection in celebration of the return to glamour for the fall party season,” said Alberta Ferretti.

Jodi Kahn, vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus, underscored how “each piece in the collection is one of a kind and celebrates individual expression and personal style,” and praised Ferretti for exemplifying Italian glamour. “Her vibrant, modern designs are the ultimate addition to one’s holiday wardrobe this season,” she said.

The collection is available at Neiman Marcus Atlanta; Bal Harbour and Coral Gables in Florida; Beverly Hills, California; Houston, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Short Hills, New Jersey, as well as at the retailer’s online store. Prices range from $590 for a lurex knit top with embellished back straps to $5,450 for a pair of richly embroidered taffeta pants.

Looks from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection.
Looks from the Alberta Ferretti x Neiman Marcus capsule collection. Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

To further mark the tie-up between the Aeffe-controlled brand and the retailer, Neiman Marcus is to celebrate Ferretti with a lunch for top customers at Mariposa, located in its Coral Gables store on Tuesday. Two days later, an intimate dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles, California, will double the celebrations.

