RESORT IN MONTE CARLO: Alberta Ferretti is headed to the Côte d’Azur to present her resort 2020 collection.

The Italian label has been invited by the MonteCarlo Fashion Week, which runs May 15 to 19, to unveil her resort collection as guest of honor at the five-day event.

The show will take place on May 18 at the Musée Océanographique de Monaco venue, a marine science museum founded in 1889 by the late Prince of Monaco Albert I. Timing for the event has yet to be disclosed.

Over the years, Alberta Ferretti has selected different formats to show her pre-collections: For her resort 2019 lineup in June, the designer hosted a runway show in Milan, which kicked off the city’s Men’s Fashion Week.

The Chambre Monégasque de la Mode — the country’s fashion council — will also bestow the designer with the Made in Italy Fashion Award. The awards established in 2015 have recognized the “outstanding contribution to fashion” of a number of personalities and brands, including Naomi Campbell, Versace, Kean Etro, Philipp Plein and Chiara Boni, among others.

Organized by the local fashion chamber, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, in partnership with the Monaco government, municipality and tourism office, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is the official fashion event of the Principality of Monaco. The event supports the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity established in 2012.

Last year, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week invited Genny as its special guest to showcase its fall 2018 collection.

Ferretti’s announcement follows that of Gucci, which will hold its resort show on May 28 at the Capitoline Museums in Rome and Dior, which will stage its resort show this year in Marrakech on April 29. Chanel is set to show its cruise collection at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3, while Prada will present resort in New York on May 2, with Louis Vuitton to follow on May 8, and Max Mara will show its 2020 resort collection in Berlin on June 3.