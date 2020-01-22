LIVING LA DOLCE VITA: Italy is going to be one of the hottest destinations for the next resort season.

While Chanel and Dior will showcase their collections in Capri and Lecce, Apulia, on May 7 and 9, respectively, Alberta Ferretti will unveil her new resort lineup with a show in Rimini on May 22. The runway show will celebrate legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini, who was born in Rimini a century ago, in 1920.

“I’m happy to present my next collection where I was born and where my career kicked off….I still live in Romagna, a place where I can deeply connect with myself,” said Alberta Ferretti, whose company, Aeffe, is based near Rimini, in Cattolica. “I like the idea of paying a tribute to both my region and to a true artist like Federico Fellini, who succeeded through his works at representing our country and making the Italian culture famous in the world.”

The resort schedule also includes the Gucci show, which will take place in an undisclosed location in the U.S. on May 18, as well as the Prada and Max Mara runway events to be held on May 21 and 25 in Japan and St. Petersburg, Russia, respectively.