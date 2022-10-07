×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Alchemy 43 Offering Free Botox Injections During ‘National Face Your Fears Day’

“You're going to like it so much that you’re going to come back and become a member of ours,” said Nicci Levy, founder of the noninvasive spa.

Alchemy 43 spa
Alchemy 43, a noninvasive spa, offers a variety of services, including facial injectables. Courtesy Photo

Alchemy 43 is filling in the financial gaps for two days next week. 

In honor of “National Face Your Fears Day” — which takes place Tuesday — the noninvasive spa is offering free botox injections for first-time users. (That’s roughly $300 worth of treatments.)

Inside Alchemy 43, a noninvasive spa in New York and L.A. Courtesy Photo

“We’re really putting our money where our mouth is,” Nicci Levy, Alchemy 43’s founder and chief executive officer, told WWD. “A lot of people are curious to try [botox], and, for one reason or another, have held off. We’re saying, ‘Hey, if you come in one time and try this and we pay for it, we believe that you’re going to like it so much that you’re going to come back and become a member of ours.’ And we’ve seen that happen.”



In fact, in past years Levy said the spa on average acquired about 800 new customers by way of the promotion, thanks in part to a booming wellness industry and the growth in facial cosmetic surgeries that it has spurred. 

“It’s also great to be able to follow the journey of these customers,” said Levy, who opened the first Alchemy spa in Los Angeles in May 2016. “We get brand new people in the door and then we can watch over the next year, two years, three years how they behave. How many of them come back and get more Botox? How many of them convert to other services that we offer? How many of them join our membership program and all of that? So I think it’s just a number of different business metrics and [key performance indicators] that we look at and then we’re able to see from this very succinct group of people who are coming in at a very specific time of year.” 

This year’s sale takes place Tuesday and Wednesday at Alchemy’s New York and Los Angeles studios. New users get 20 units of Botox for free and 20 percent off additional units.

