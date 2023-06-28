Aldo Launches the Ultimate Barbie Shoe Collection

It’s officially the summer of Barbie and Aldo is getting the pink treatment. On Thursday, the brand is launching its first collaboration with the iconic character, having teamed up with Mattel Inc. for a limited-edition collection.

The Barbie x Aldo 19-piece line features footwear, handbags and accessories as seen in ranges of pink: Malibu Fuchsia, Malibu Pink and Soft BB Pink.

More is more when it comes to the collaboration, said Aldo’s chief brand and product officer, Daianara Grullon.

“We didn’t shy away from adding bling to every element we could — from bedazzled pins and charms that feature some of Barbie’s most iconic symbols, like her ponytail silhouette and her roller skates, and even glitter outsoles on all of our shoes. We decided to lean into nostalgia and that true, bold Barbiecore aesthetic,” she said, noting the bright fuchsia shoe boxes were designed to emulate the windowed Barbie boxes. “We wanted consumers to be taken right back to that larger-than-life world of Barbie that they’ve always known and loved.”

Standout shoes in the capsule include the BarbieStessy PVC pumps, the BarbieMule and the BarbiePltfm. There’s a variety of different heel heights and a sneaker in the line as well, all of which include rhinestones, charms or other design elements such as Y2K-inspired iridescent and leucite treatments, bejeweled B monogramming or Barbie logos. Every style also features Aldo’s patented Pillow Walk technology, which aims to provide added comfort.

“Our aim with this collaboration was really to design a collection that every Barbie fan could see themselves in because Barbie is nostalgic to so many generations of people,” Grullon added. “As one of the world’s original fashion influencers, Barbie has been a style icon for over 64 years, so we feel like her bold, fun and fearless aesthetic is here to stay.”

The Barbie x Aldo Collection will be available for purchase on June 29, online and in-store at Aldo. In addition, footwear from the collection will be available at select Macy’s stores nationwide, online and on the Macy’s mobile app as part of an exclusive retail partnership.