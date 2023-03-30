Alejandra Alonso Rojas Has Trunk Show at Kirna Zabete

Alejandra Alonso Rojas, known for her signature handcrafted designs, is hosting a trunk show at Kirna Zabette at 943 Madison Avenue in New York that started Thursday and goes through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Rojas will be at the store for cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with artist Philippine de Richemont, who will be customizing silk scarves for attendees.

Rojas met de Richemont, a painter in Paris, and commissioned her for a painting for her house. For Rojas’ spring 2023 show, she translated de Richemont’s work and joyful palette into her lineup of sensual knits and silk fashion.

“This event is very meaningful to me,” said the Madrid-born Rojas. “Kirna Zabete was the first designer store I came across when I moved to New York. Beth’s store was right across the street from my apartment,” she said, referring to Kirna Zabete owner Beth Buccini.

“Ten years later at her newest store on Madison Avenue, having the opportunity to present my collection in such a big way is a dream come true. We look forward to introducing the spring ’23 collection to shoppers and bringing the collection to life by gifting them a hand-painted scarf by artist and collaborator Philippine de Richemont,” said Rojas.