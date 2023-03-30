×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Displays Art of India in Mumbai for Pre-fall

Fashion

Industry Insiders Respond to Death of Myriam Ullens

Business

Chinese Consumers to Drive Luxury Sales in the Middle East

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Has Trunk Show at Kirna Zabete

On Saturday, Rojas will attend a cocktail party at the store, along with artist Philippine de Richemont.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas
A spring look from Alejandra Alonso Rojas. courtesy shot from Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Alejandra Alonso Rojas, known for her signature handcrafted designs, is hosting a trunk show at Kirna Zabette at 943 Madison Avenue in New York that started Thursday and goes through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Rojas will be at the store for cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with artist Philippine de Richemont, who will be customizing silk scarves for attendees.

Rojas met de Richemont, a painter in Paris, and commissioned her for a painting for her house. For Rojas’ spring 2023 show, she translated de Richemont’s work and joyful palette into her lineup of sensual knits and silk fashion.

“This event is very meaningful to me,” said the Madrid-born Rojas. “Kirna Zabete was the first designer store I came across when I moved to New York. Beth’s store was right across the street from my apartment,” she said, referring to Kirna Zabete owner Beth Buccini.

“Ten years later at her newest store on Madison Avenue, having the opportunity to present my collection in such a big way is a dream come true. We look forward to introducing the spring ’23 collection to shoppers and bringing the collection to life by gifting them a hand-painted scarf by artist and collaborator Philippine de Richemont,” said Rojas.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad