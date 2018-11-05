MIC DROP: The Sudanese-British model and activist Alek Wek and Jack Whitehall, the British actor, writer and comedian, will host The Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 10 at Royal Albert Hall, the British Fashion Council said Monday.

Wek, whose modeling career spans two decades, has helped to reshape beauty industry standards by breaking conventional stereotypes. She has used her influence and platform to speak for women of color and raise awareness of famine in southern Sudan. Wek has starred in the Pirelli calendar and appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Tom Ford.

Whitehall has appeared in a number of television roles including “Fresh Meat,” “Bad Education” and “Bounty Hunters.” This year will be Whitehall’s sixth time co-hosting The Fashion Awards.

In partnership with Swarovski, The Fashion Awards raises money for the British Fashion Council’s business, education and mentorship programs. Last year, the BFC raised 2.2 million pounds in support of those initiatives.

The BFC will hand out awards for British Emerging Talent, Business Leader, Designer of the Year and Brand of the Year, alongside special recognition awards such as Outstanding Achievement, Swarovski Award for Positive Change and Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Nominees include Miuccia Prada, Jonathan Anderson and Alessandro Michele for Accessories Designer of the Year; Burberry, Off-White and Balenciaga for Brand of the Year, and Clare Waight Keller, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Kim Jones for Designer of the Year.