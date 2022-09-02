×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Glams It Up in Second Tiffany Campaign

Fashion

Weinsanto Is Diving Into the Metaverse With K-pop Band Lightsum

Eye

The ‘Euphoria’ Effect Is Turning Costume Designers Into The Next Influencers

Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Blue Embellished Alberta Ferretti Gown for ‘Bardo’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The model attended the premiere for “White Noise” in an Ermanno Scervino gown earlier this week. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 24 Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, the model attended the premiere of Mexican comedy “Bardo” wearing an embellished blue strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. She styled her hair in waves with a side part and kept her makeup simple with a bold cat eye. She topped off the look with matching blue earrings and a necklace. 

She was styled by Amarsana Gendunova, who also works with the likes of Grace Elizabeth, Toni Garrn and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Alberta Ferretti at the “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. Corbis via Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked the red carpet of the premiere along with the movie’s cast members, including Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani, and stars such as Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson. 

Related Galleries

“Bardo” is an epic comedy film that stars Cacho as a Mexican journalist and documentarian. 

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ambrosio attended the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” wearing a gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. Ambrosio’s pink silk chiffon gown featured a fitted bodice accented with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits and a matching cape. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. 

PHOTOS: Venice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Hot Summer Bags

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles in Blue Gown

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad