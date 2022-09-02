Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Blue Embellished Alberta Ferretti Gown for ‘Bardo’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Alessandra Ambrosio is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

On Thursday, the model attended the premiere of Mexican comedy “Bardo” wearing an embellished blue strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. She styled her hair in waves with a side part and kept her makeup simple with a bold cat eye. She topped off the look with matching blue earrings and a necklace.

She was styled by Amarsana Gendunova, who also works with the likes of Grace Elizabeth, Toni Garrn and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Alberta Ferretti at the “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. Corbis via Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked the red carpet of the premiere along with the movie’s cast members, including Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani, and stars such as Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson.

“Bardo” is an epic comedy film that stars Cacho as a Mexican journalist and documentarian.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ambrosio attended the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” wearing a gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. Ambrosio’s pink silk chiffon gown featured a fitted bodice accented with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits and a matching cape.

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

