Alessandra Ambrosio Embraces Statement Color in Pink Silk Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio had an eye-catching fashion moment on the first day of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The model attended the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival, wearing a gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. Ambrosio’s silk chiffon gown featured a fitted bodice accented with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits and a matching cape.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Mohammed Al Turki attend the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

She attended the premiere along with celebrities like Tessa Thompson, Adam Driver, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Barbara Palvin, Emma Chamberlain, Regé-Jean Page and others.

Baumbach’s “White Noise” starring Driver, Cheadle, Greta Gerwig and others, is an apocalyptic dark comedy adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name.

Ambrosio arrived in Venice Wednesday afternoon where she wore a white lace mini dress paired with a white blazer. She was photographed walking the streets of Venice wearing an orange chiffon wrap dress.

The model previously attended the Venice Film Festival in 2015 where she wore a black sheer Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown with Chopard jewelry.