DIVA MOMENT: Alessandra Facchinetti has designed the costumes for Giuseppe Verdi’s Don Carlo opera, which will take place on Oct. 27 at the St. Gallen Theater in Switzerland.

Facchinetti is the former creative director of Tod’s women’s collections, a role she left in 2016 after joining the luxury brand three years earlier. Before that, Facchinetti, a former Gucci and Valentino head designer, had worked with Pinko to launch the Uniqueness brand in 2011.

Facchinetti designed approximately 90 costumes for the main roles, created in the atelier of the St. Gallen Theater. These are uniforms, tailcoats and capes designed for men and sumptuous dresses for women. The designer emphasized the selection of dark colors, ranging from plum to petrol green.

Conducting the orchestra is the Lithuanian Modestas Pitrenas, and the opera is directed by Nicola Berloffa.

Thanking Berloffa for the opportunity and his guidance, Facchinetti said she admired “his contemporary, but at the same time respectful, vision of the opera. We had a wonderful, professional exchange.”

The designer, whose father is musician Roby Facchinetti and whose brother is DJ and singer Francesco Facchinetti, expressed her passion for music, cinema and theater, and said that she always believed she would have liked to try her hand in designing costumes. “Now that it happened, all the more reason to repeat it. I consider it a path parallel to my work in fashion: Each of these experiences nourishes and enriches the other.”

Already an assistant to Luca Ronconi, Berloffa asked Facchinetti to portray the luxurious and decadent mood of Verdi’s opera also through the clothes worn by the artists, ranging from Alexandrina Pendatchanska and Nikolay Borchev to Tareq Nazmi, and Alessandra Volpe.