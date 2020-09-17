NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: No. 21 founder and creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua and Tomorrow London are launching a mentorship program for emerging designers.

Starting from this fashion month, each season two brands — one Italian and one international — will be selected by Dell’Acqua who will offer them a design and collection development consultancy service, while Tomorrow will advise them in terms of production development, marketing and distribution. In addition, Dell’Acqua and Tomorrow, which last May unveiled a partnership spanning distribution, events and strategy, will also host the emerging brands’ sales campaigns at Milan’s Garage Ventuno showroom venue.

“I’m convinced that our initiative designed to help young talents constitutes a true occasion for them to get in touch with a wide international audience of journalists, buyers and fashion industry professionals,” Dell’Acqua said.

For the first edition of the mentorship program, Dell’Acqua selected Italian brand AC9 and Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka.

Founded in 2019 by former publicist Alfredo Cortese, who also worked in the No. 21 communication office, AC9 focuses on dresses cut in a wide range of silhouettes but defined by a clean, minimal aesthetic featuring asymmetric cuts, sensual cutouts and solid colors.

An art graduate from the London College of Fashion, Dojaka cut her teeth at Peter Pilotto and Fyodor Golan before establishing her own brand, conveying a feminine and delicate look enriched by quirky touches.