Alessandro Enriquez Teams Up With Barbie

FASHION FOR DIVERSITY: Milan-based designer Alessandro Enriquez, founder and creative director of the namesake fashion brand, has collaborated with Mattel on a limited-edition collection of Barbie dolls.

With a focus on inclusivity and diversity, the capsule includes three Barbie dolls and three Kens, all featuring different skin colors, body shapes and hairstyles.

The dolls, which will be available in very limited quantities — likely destined for special collectors — sport outfits inspired by the designer’s signature fashion items, including a ’50s full skirt, a monochrome yellow suit with flared pants, a bowling shirt, T-shirts with vibrant prints, as well as a dress splashed with the brand’s iconic polka dot and heart pattern.

The Alessandro Enriquez capsule for Barbie was the subject of a colorful fashion shoot realized in Los Angeles, which, also through the inclusion of an iconic Vespa scooter, puts the focus on the very Italian, flamboyant spirit of the brand.

The collaboration between the Italian creative and Mattel is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, launched by the Barbie brand to show children how differences are enriching and that uniqueness should be the the ultimate goal.

A young talent with a passion for everything Italian, Enriquez, since the launch of his brand eight years ago, has developed a wide range of collaborations with companies including Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Sanrio among others.

