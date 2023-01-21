×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Fall 2023

Fashion

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Alessandro Michele ‘Marries’ Måneskin Band Members

The ceremony was meant to celebrate the launch of the group's latest album, “Rush.”

Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

ALESSANDRO MICHELE’S GIG: Who could ever have guessed that Alessandro Michele’s next public appearance would have been to “officiate” a wedding?

After his sudden exit from Gucci in November, the brand’s former creative director was seen “marrying” the four members of the hot band Måneskin in a ceremony meant to celebrate the launch of their latest album, “Rush.”

On Spotify’s official Instagram account on Friday, guests including film director Baz Luhrmann; “The White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore; rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and director Paolo Sorrentino  are seen arriving at the luxury Baroque Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome to attend the event.

Related Galleries

Damiano David and Thomas Raggi as the men and Ethan Torchio and Victoria De Angelis as the women arrived at the site in white cabriolet cars, all dressed in white – probably courtesy of Gucci.

Joining the band in “matrimony,” Michele, in a black blazer and wearing thick black rimmed glasses, is heard saying, “In the name of Apollo, Elvis and Jimmy Page.”

Rings and kisses were exchanged, followed by the cutting of a black multi-layered cake sponsored by Spotify.  

Michele and Måneskin have forged a friendly partnership over the years. Last May, the band attended Gucci’s Cosmogonie show in Apulia.

Last year, Måneskin, which was nominated for three awards at the  2022 MTV VMAs, attended the ceremony wearing matching black looks from Gucci. The group ultimately went on to win the award for Best Alternative Video of the Year. 

Måneskin appeared in Gucci’s Aria campaign in 2021, which marked the brand’s centennial. The campaign followed the group’s music video for their song “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” in which they were also dressed head-to-toe in Gucci.

The Italian alternative band came into the international spotlight when it won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Hot Summer Bags

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alessandro Michele Officiates Måneskin "Marriage"

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad