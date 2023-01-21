Alessandro Michele ‘Marries’ Måneskin Band Members

ALESSANDRO MICHELE’S GIG: Who could ever have guessed that Alessandro Michele’s next public appearance would have been to “officiate” a wedding?

After his sudden exit from Gucci in November, the brand’s former creative director was seen “marrying” the four members of the hot band Måneskin in a ceremony meant to celebrate the launch of their latest album, “Rush.”

On Spotify’s official Instagram account on Friday, guests including film director Baz Luhrmann; “The White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore; rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and director Paolo Sorrentino are seen arriving at the luxury Baroque Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome to attend the event.

Damiano David and Thomas Raggi as the men and Ethan Torchio and Victoria De Angelis as the women arrived at the site in white cabriolet cars, all dressed in white – probably courtesy of Gucci.

Joining the band in “matrimony,” Michele, in a black blazer and wearing thick black rimmed glasses, is heard saying, “In the name of Apollo, Elvis and Jimmy Page.”

Rings and kisses were exchanged, followed by the cutting of a black multi-layered cake sponsored by Spotify.

Michele and Måneskin have forged a friendly partnership over the years. Last May, the band attended Gucci’s Cosmogonie show in Apulia.

Last year, Måneskin, which was nominated for three awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs, attended the ceremony wearing matching black looks from Gucci. The group ultimately went on to win the award for Best Alternative Video of the Year.

Måneskin appeared in Gucci’s Aria campaign in 2021, which marked the brand’s centennial. The campaign followed the group’s music video for their song “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” in which they were also dressed head-to-toe in Gucci.

The Italian alternative band came into the international spotlight when it won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.