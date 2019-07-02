ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR: Fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni has bestowed its I’m Alumni Award on Alessandro Sartori.

Marking the third edition of the school’s I’m Alumni Global Reunion, which gathers former students with the aim of promoting networking activities, Ermenegildo Zegna’s artistic director received the prize at London’s Lindley Hall on Tuesday. Sartori graduated from the Milan school in 1989.

Sartori returned to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group in 2016 as artistic director, with responsibility across all Zegna brands and for all creative functions, after a five-year stint at Berluti. The designer had joined Berluti after eight years at the creative helm of Z Zegna.

The only other recipient of Istituto Marangoni’s prize, established in 2018, is Pierre-Henry Bor, founder and creative director of the namesake cruelty-free and vegan brand. The reunion event was held in Milan and Paris in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Coinciding with the event, Istituto Marangoni invited South Korean designer Eudon Choi, who has presented his namesake brand’s collections in London on the Fashion Week calendar, and British designer Bethany Williams to speak, offering insights to other former students to help them approach the industry.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni operates locations in cities including Milan, Florence, Paris and London, as well as in Miami, Shanghai, Shenzhen, China and Mumbai. In addition to Sartori, the school has helped train professionals in the fashion and luxury fields, including designers ranging from the late Franco Moschino, to Paula Cademartori and Maurizio Pecoraro, among others.

In 2011, Istituto Marangoni was acquired by Galileo Global Education’s majority shareholder Providence Equity Partners. As reported, in 2017 Galileo Global Education further bulked up its portfolio by acquiring the Milan-based fashion, design and visual arts institutes Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti — better known as NABA — and Domus Academy.