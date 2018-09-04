INFLUENCING WARRIOR POSE: Add Alex and Ani to the list of brands that is introducing its first influencer campaign.

The “Warrior of the Soul” initiative is being rolled out on paid and organic social media, e-mail marketing, online retargeting ads and via the eco-conscious brand’s more than 100 retail locations in the U.S. The effort is a major pivot from traditional advertising to influencer marketing — a tool the Rhode Island-based Alex and Ani is employing for the first time.

To try to connect with a range of shoppers, there will be photography and video content spotlighting 13 Warriors from different backgrounds, demographics and locations in the U.S. Each Warrior will have his or her own boutique on Alex and Ani’s e-commerce site. The diversified approach is meant to drive sales to not just what’s trending, but what’s meaningful to these individuals and why.

The video series plays up fearlessness in the face of adversity, as evidenced by Warriors like model, activist and toxic shock syndrome survivor Lauren Wasser. She was filmed running for the first time after her second amputation. All of the influencers tell their stories through signs and symbols in Alex and Ani jewelry. Wasser, for example, wears an assortment of styles including a “Wing” bracelet. She speaks of being a messenger and voice for thousands of women suffering from TSS and other infectious diseases. Author and doula Jaz Chavae sports the “Hand of Fatima” for protection as she paves the way for women of color in the wellness space.

In the 14 years since Carolyn Rafaelian started Alex and Ani and took over what had been her father’s jewelry factory, the entrepreneur has become a self-made billionaire. Big on purposefulness and positivity, the founder and chief executive officer specializes in selling items that are meant to symbolize strength, protection and optimism. Online shoppers will find such sunny sayings as, “Motivation Nation, the sun is always behind the clouds, just like the joy is always behind the clouds.” Shoppers can find an assortment of unexpected keepsakes at retail such as a Harry Potter Hogwarts two-tone charm.