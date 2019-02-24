Professional climber Alex Honnold has taken The North Face to new heights: the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

The star of “Free Solo,” nominated for best documentary, donned a custom tuxedo designed by The North Face design manager Mona Al-Shaalan for the ceremony Sunday night. Riffing on the activewear brand’s Black Series lifestyle aesthetic, the bespoke suit features classic tailoring with details such as a stretch cotton poplin shirt and a minimalist jacquard pocket square and bow tie.

Honnold is sponsored by the brand.

“I really value Alex as an athlete and his personal achievements. It’s an honor to be nominated to work on his first ever tuxedo. The fact that this design is in line with our brands premium lifestyle vision is energizing. It’s definitely a passion project for me,” Al-Shaalan said.

“Free Solo,” directed by Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, documents Honnold’s ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan rock face without the use of ropes or other protective climbing gear. The film, which recently took home the BAFTA for best documentary, has also been a box office success, hitting a worldwide mark of just under $20 million.