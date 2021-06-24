Two New York City brands Quiet Town and Alex Mill have teamed up on a collection of jackets and shorts using canvas remnants.

The team at Quiet Town, a bath accessories company in Brooklyn, saves all the remnants of their 100 percent U.S.A.-made canvas from their line, upcycling them under the label Re:Canvas, which has previously offered rag rugs, placemats, tote bags and pillows.

Now falling under Mill’s Re:Work banner, the collaboration will launch June 29.

Over 300 pounds of scraps have been upcycled to create a total of 84 shorts and 185 jackets in the brand’s rumpled soft-hand canvas in an array of garment dyed hues created from watercolors. Retail prices are $95 for a short and $215 for a jacket.

Alex Mill, which was cofounded by Alex Drexler in 2012, has partnered with the Quiet Town founders Lisa and Michael Fine, a photographer, previously for Alex Mill ad campaigns, but this is their first collection together.

The line will be sold at Alex Mill’s store at 70 Mercer Street in New York as well as Alexmill.com. A few pieces, such as the “sky” jacket and shorts in blue and peach colorway and the “sand” shorts in a neutral colorway will be sold on Quiettown.com.

Alex Mill has done various limited-edition collections. The company’s main collection emphasizes timeless, not trendy, core styles.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Mickey Drexler Talks the Arc of His Career and Alex Mill

Alexander Drexler Launches Alex Mill Label