×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Campaign

Others that starred in the campaign include Kim Kardashian, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock and Kim Yeon-koung.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05:
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Alexa Demie attends HBO's "Euphoria" season two photo-call at Goya Studios on Jan. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO) Getty Images for HBO

Alexa Demie is among the many stars who modeled in Balenciaga’s winter 2022 campaign.

The “Euphoria” actress appears in the fashion house’s campaign that took inspiration from different types of weather. Demie features in the campaign alongside Kim Kardashian, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock and Kim Yeon-koung. The campaign images were photographed by Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché.

Demie’s campaign photos show her posing in a desert backdrop wearing an oversize fur coat and holding a silver sequined version of the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag. In another photo, Demie is seen posing on a snowy New York City street wearing a white bodysuit under a black lace dress. She’s also seen holding the Balenciaga Crush bag. 

Related Galleries

Alexa Demie stars in Balenciaga’s winter 2022 campaign.

The campaign comes after Balenciaga creative director Demna hosted the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show in a giant snow globe, where models walked the runway as heavy snow fell around them.

Demie has attended several Balenciaga shows in the past and worn the design house’s looks on the red carpet. Most recently, Demie attended the brand’s resort 2023 runway show held at the New York Stock Exchange wearing an avant garde denim jumpsuit. She also attended the design house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris wearing a formfitting black dress.

For the season two premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria,” Demie looked to Balenciaga, wearing a custom black sequined maxi dress. She collaborated with Demna on two other looks for the premiere, including a neon green bodysuit and jacket and a red latex coat.

Alexa Demie stars in Balenciaga’s winter 2022 campaign.
Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Hot Summer Bags

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad