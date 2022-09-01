Alexa Demie Models in Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Campaign

Alexa Demie is among the many stars who modeled in Balenciaga’s winter 2022 campaign.

The “Euphoria” actress appears in the fashion house’s campaign that took inspiration from different types of weather. Demie features in the campaign alongside Kim Kardashian, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock and Kim Yeon-koung. The campaign images were photographed by Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché.

Demie’s campaign photos show her posing in a desert backdrop wearing an oversize fur coat and holding a silver sequined version of the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag. In another photo, Demie is seen posing on a snowy New York City street wearing a white bodysuit under a black lace dress. She’s also seen holding the Balenciaga Crush bag.

Alexa Demie stars in Balenciaga’s winter 2022 campaign.

The campaign comes after Balenciaga creative director Demna hosted the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show in a giant snow globe, where models walked the runway as heavy snow fell around them.

Demie has attended several Balenciaga shows in the past and worn the design house’s looks on the red carpet. Most recently, Demie attended the brand’s resort 2023 runway show held at the New York Stock Exchange wearing an avant garde denim jumpsuit. She also attended the design house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris wearing a formfitting black dress.

For the season two premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria,” Demie looked to Balenciaga, wearing a custom black sequined maxi dress. She collaborated with Demna on two other looks for the premiere, including a neon green bodysuit and jacket and a red latex coat.