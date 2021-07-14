WATCH OUT: Don’t be surprised when you see the McQueen name, in brushstrokes, popping up in your city.

To promote the McQueen Graffiti capsule collection, the fashion house on Wednesday launched a guerrilla marketing campaign across fashion capitals worldwide.

The brand also released a short, black-and-white film showing the graffiti on the brand’s pre-fall and fall 2021 collections across ready-to-wear, bags and shoes in both men’s and women’s wear lines. It can be seen on buildings, buses, taxis, underground and on pavements in London, New York and Paris, as well as on trams outside the Duomo in Milan.

Items from the capsule range from 65 pounds for a pair of socks to 220 pounds for a T-shirt and 1,850 pounds for a satchel bag. A hybrid, single-breasted camel coat with military green parka sleeves and back design is priced at 2,995 pounds.

