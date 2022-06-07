×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Franchise Group Lead Bidder For Kohl’s

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist Collaborations

The 160-page zine documents 12 artists' creative processes inspired by looks from the brand's pre-fall 2022 women's collection.

Marcela Correa, portrait by Jorge Brantmayer
Marcela Correa, portrait by Jorge Brantmayer Courtesy

Alexander McQueen continues to explore nontraditional mediums to showcase the brand’s new collection.

For the pre-fall 2022 season, the brand issued a 160-page zine documenting the creative process of 12 artists who were invited by the brand’s creative director, Sarah Burton, to express their working practices each inspired by a look from the women’s collection.

An installation will be launched on Tuesday at the brand’s Old Bond Street flagship, showing the artworks alongside the pieces that inspired them.

Artists who participated in the project included Ann Cathrin November Høibo, Beverly Semmes, Bingyi, Cristina de Middel, Guinevere van Seenus, Hope Gangloff, Marcia Kure, Jackie Nickerson, Jennie Jieun Lee, Judas Companion, Marcela Correa and Marcia Michael.

Correa, a sculptor based in Chile, created a series of models built as three-dimensional collages based on glued paper, magazine clippings, epoxy resin and fiberglass, and painted them yellow for the collaboration. Her creations were inspired by the opening look of the pre-collection, a pop yellow off-the-shoulder corset dress with an exploded neckline and sleeves, and bone detailing.

Related Galleries

Model and photographer van Seenus, who walked for the brand several times, produced images on film and Polaroid, with additional beading added to them. Her project was inspired by look seven, a strapless corset dress in crushed silver poly faille.

An image on Polaroid by Guinevere van Seenus
An image on Polaroid by Guinevere van Seenus Courtesy

The same dress has also inspired Brazilian documentary photographer de Middel on shooting the short film “Some Walls Are Not Political,” to voice her support for female empowerment.

“I always found it very disturbing the concept of a housewife because both house and wife are ideas linked to control and limitation. When being a woman does not necessarily mean being a wife anymore and when a house can be OK without being home for someone else, I created this piece combining and redefining the house space, the idea of femininity, and reflecting on the metamorphosis that comes with the end of a tradition and the birth of the new domestic,” she said.

"Vessel of Wang" by Jennie Jieun Lee
“Vessel of Wang” by Jennie Jieun Lee Courtesy

Some artists’ works are more tangible, such as the vessel created by the New York-based Lee. Its firing glazing surface imitates the red leather dress worn by the model Wang in the look book.

“Combining the intoxicating features of the leather dress, which is steeped in hues of dyed reds to deep burgundy, along with the metallic aspects of the ring onto the body of the ceramic work, I hope to invoke the emotions felt by the woman who gets to wear this chosen garment in her life’s moments,” she said.

Marcia Michael, portrait by Liam Leslie
Marcia Michael, portrait by Liam Leslie Courtesy

While British artist Michael interpreted the final look, a corset dress with jet embroidered straps and bone detailing, into a sculpture that took four steps to complete. She first 3D printed the figure in a pose, and then she applied wax to the figure. After that, she figure-cast it in jesmonite stone and later added color and embellishments to it.

“The second part is a very tactile process where I literally used my hands to form the presence that wants to come forth. Using wax allows my fingerprints to be imprinted, furthering the connection between the past I reclaim with the present I embody. I adopt this approach to ground it in a presence and strength of character, to connect my body and breath to the figure, which is milder with my hands, and to perform and be invoked in a form of ritual,” she explained.

The zine will be distributed to visitors to the stores, as well as mailed to key customers worldwide.

FOR MORE ON ALEXANDER MCQUEEN FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Alexander McQueen Taps Sophie Muller for Spring 2022 Collection Film

An Alexander McQueen Curriculum Vitae to Be Sold

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Hot Summer Bags

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Alexander McQueen Issues Zine on Artist

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad