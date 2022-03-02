Alexander McQueen Spotlights Jeweled Satchel in New Film Starring Lucia Fairfull

Alexander McQueen is pivoting to films to express Sarah Burton’s vision for the brand’s woman.

Following a spring collection film shot by famed music video director Sophie Muller, the brand again partnered with the Grammy winner on the first of a series of films that will be released throughout the year and into 2023 — each building the character of a McQueen woman — featuring Lucia Fairfull, a musician who has appeared several times in Burton’s collections in recent seasons.

In the film noir style video, the artist wears a tailored coat and carries a black embossed croc version of the brand’s jeweled satchel, as she enters the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, where Fairfull is from. The audience follows her touring the building, performing with her band, Lucia and the Best Boys, and later going to a pub, possibly for a pint of beer.

On top of experimenting with films, McQueen is also breaking tradition with its show format.

The brand said last month it plans to show its fall womenswear collection on March 15 in New York. The off-schedule show will happen well after the main fall collections wind up in early March. McQueen usually shows on the Paris calendar, but the last collection was released with an off-schedule show in the far eastern reaches of London.

RELATED:

Alexander McQueen Taps Sophie Muller for Spring 2022 Collection Film

Alexander McQueen to Stage New York Show on March 15

‘Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse’ Curators Discuss Upcoming LACMA Exhibition