Alexander McQueen Taps Sophie Muller for Spring 2022 Collection Film

Alexander McQueen has collaborated with award-winning visual artist Sophie Muller on a short film that brings pieces from the brand’s spring 2022 collection to life.

Mirroring the concept of the fashion show, which was shot on the rooftop of a car park in East London last October, the film features models standing and moving at the top of a building in central London with the city’s iconic skyline and mood changing clouds as the background.

“I love the idea of embracing the mystery and unpredictability of the sky, the fact it is always moving, always changing,” commented Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

“I look out over London from our studio where the views are incredible and represent our home throughout history from St. Paul’s Cathedral to the London Eye. The sky against which those familiar monuments appear may be calm and restorative at times and menacing at others. For me, the tension between the two is extremely inspiring,” she added.

Muller has produced hundreds of music and fashion videos in her four-decade-long career. Her work has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Brit Award and several MTV Awards. Her most notable collaborators include Maroon 5, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna.