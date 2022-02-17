×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Peter Do RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

‘Eco Responsibility’ Reigns Among 20 Semifinalists for LVMH Prize

Fashion

Retailers on NYFW: Dress Up for Fall

Alexander McQueen Taps Sophie Muller for Spring 2022 Collection Film

It features models standing and moving at the top of a building with the London skyline and mood-changing clouds as the background. 

Still image from a film created
Still image from a film created by Sophie Muller for the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2022 ‘London Skies’ women's wear Collection. Courtesy

Alexander McQueen has collaborated with award-winning visual artist Sophie Muller on a short film that brings pieces from the brand’s spring 2022 collection to life.

Mirroring the concept of the fashion show, which was shot on the rooftop of a car park in East London last October, the film features models standing and moving at the top of a building in central London with the city’s iconic skyline and mood changing clouds as the background.

“I love the idea of embracing the mystery and unpredictability of the sky, the fact it is always moving, always changing,” commented Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

“I look out over London from our studio where the views are incredible and represent our home throughout history from St. Paul’s Cathedral to the London Eye. The sky against which those familiar monuments appear may be calm and restorative at times and menacing at others. For me, the tension between the two is extremely inspiring,” she added.

Muller has produced hundreds of music and fashion videos in her four-decade-long career. Her work has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Brit Award and several MTV Awards. Her most notable collaborators include Maroon 5, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad