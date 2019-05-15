LONDON — British fashion house Alexander McQueen has tapped the Chinese actress Nazha to work with the brand.

The brand made the official announcement on Weibo, China’s own Twitter, with five images of Nazha wearing McQueen’s pre-fall 2019 collection. The post had more than 163,637 shares, 33,683 comments and 37,571 likes at press time.

“May we join hands and walk into the unique aesthetic world of Alexander McQueen,” said the actress on Weibo.

Born Gülnezer Bextiyar in Ürümqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in 1992, Nazha began her modeling career at the age of 16 and later graduated from the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in Beijing in 2011.

She was soon cast in several TV dramas and rom-coms and given key roles. She won Breakthrough Actress at the 23rd Huading Awards, a Chinese equivalent to MTV Movie and TV Awards, as all results are based on fans voting.

Nazha’s Uyghur heritage gives her a doll-like face which is considered the gold standard of beauty among many people in China. She has been on the covers of the Chinese editions of Madame Figaro, Cosmopolitan, L’Official, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia and InStyle. Nazha was previously the China brand ambassador to Fendi.

China is the Kering-owned brand’s biggest market. It operates 18 stores in the Greater China region, including four in Hong Kong, three in Macau.