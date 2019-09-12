NEW TO MCQUEEN: Cliff Fleiser has joined Alexander McQueen as vice president, marketing and communications for the Americas. In this new post, Fleiser will be responsible for overseeing press and media relations, events, marketing and advertising activities for the brand in the region.

Fleiser, who takes over today, is based in New York and reports to Alexander McQueen’s president of Americas Stacy Van Praagh.

Before signing on with the British label, he worked at KCD as vice president for media relations. Prior to that 30-month run, Fleiser’s résumé includes serving as vice president of marketing and communications for the travel site The Points Guy. He also served as global advertising and North American public relations director for Tom Ford at one point, handling North American communications and VIP initiatives for the label.