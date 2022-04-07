Alexander Wang Is Back With a Runway Show, Party Planned for April 19 in L.A.’s Chinatown

Alexander Wang is back with a runway show and party planned for April 19 in L.A.’s Chinatown.

Titled “Fortune City,” the event will include a runway presentation of the designer’s pre-fall and fall 2022 collections, as well as a night market, live music and more. It will be open to the public as well as media.

Fortune City will celebrate the history of Chinatown, the significance of Asian American cultures and communities, and is being brought to life in partnership with the Southern California historic preservation organization Chinatown Corporation.

Wang, who is of Taiwanese descent, was born and raised in San Francisco. His parents worked their way up from service jobs to owning their own plastics manufacturing business.

During his teenage years he lived with his two older siblings while his parents moved their company to China. Wang attended the posh Drew School in San Francisco, with the likes of Samantha, Victoria and Vanessa Traina, daughters of novelist Danielle Steel and her ex-husband John Traina.

He launched his brand in 2005. In the 2010s, he was a star of New York Fashion Week, known for his celebrity front rows and flashy after parties, with an urban design style that found inspiration in fetish wear and sportswear. From 2012 to 2015 he was the creative director of Balenciaga.

The last time he showed his namesake collection was in June 2019.

Beginning in 2020, Wang was the subject of sexual assault allegations by models Owen Mooney, Gia Garrison and others. He initially denied the claims and then in January, 2021 said he would remain “honest and transparent” through the investigation. Lisa Bloom represented the 11 accusers, who met with Wang in March 2021.

“We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter,” Bloom said after the meeting.

Asked if there had been a monetary settlement, neither Bloom nor her assistant responded.

The Alexander Wang brand is currently sold through Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and other retailers, as well as his flagships in New York, London, Shanghai and Beijing. Lucy Liu starred in the designer’s resort 2022 campaign. According to the company, the campaign was intended to highlight identity and diversity, telling the story of an Asian woman who exemplifies power and excellence. South Korean singer CL wore a custom Alexander Wang design to 2021 Met Gala.