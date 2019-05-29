IN A NEW YORK MINUTE: Alexander Wang is taking a democratized approach to his Friday night show at Rockefeller Center. About 360 media types and invited guests will be “rinkside,” as in watching every model’s turn where the storied skating rink resides in wintery months. In addition, nearly 1,000 fans and passersby will line the upper level. The al fresco set-up is a first for Rockefeller Center, as the designer has made a habit of incorporating public elements and consumer touchpoints in his industry-related efforts.

“Part of the coup of winning this location” is that the company has a really organized location for industry types “to sit and see the show in a very controlled manner on the lower level,” an Alexander Wang spokesman said. “Then, we invite essentially New York City to come to experience the show on the upper plaza. As an American brand that is rooted in New York, Rockefeller Center represented the energy and the epicenter of New York City,” according to a spokesman for the designer.

True to the area’s animated street scene, there will be an assortment of concession stands with snacks, treats, beverages and entertainment, as well as pedicabs. “We thought of this as a public moment as well so that anyone who comes to see the show will also experience something beyond seeing it from the upper plaza,” the spokesman said.

Alexander Wang products will not be sold on-site. An array of sponsors including Nars, Dyson, Fiji water and Cash App will be on-site. The latter partnered with Wang, when he held a Rainbow Room party during New York Fashion Week in February.

The San Francisco-born Wang first made his way to New York for his college days at Parsons nearly 17 years ago. Wang spent his first summer working mornings and some weekends at Barneys and interned at Marc Jacobs. When the work life turned out to be more energizing than the undergrad life, he dropped out and launched a signature women’s knitwear company. “We’re trying to make a very impactful moment for not only Rockefeller Center, but also the city of New York and Alexander Wang the brand,” he said.