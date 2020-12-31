After days of being accused of sexual misconduct by unidentified individuals in social media posts, fashion designer Alexander Wang has broken his silence and is striking back regarding the allegations.

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for the designer declined comment and other employees at the New York-based company did not acknowledge emails. But on Thursday afternoon an unsolicited statement from Wang was sent out.

”Over the last few days I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongly amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online,” Wang said in the statement.

Although the number of accusers and their identities have not been publicly revealed, the Model Alliance offered its support earlier this week by posting a message of solidarity on its social media channels. The Model Alliance also encouraged anyone in need of support to seek it through the organization, which offered to provide legal referrals and help filing formal complaints.

A Model Alliance representative did not respond immediately Thursday afternoon to requests for comment regarding Wang’s statement denying the accusations against him.

Wang came under fire after Diet Prada picked up on a post by S–t Model Management, which read, “Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting the clothing line.”

One of the anonymous accusers also posted about being given molly water laced with MDMA.

WWD, Yahoo News, People, InStyle, The Daily Beast and Pop Sugar are among the outlets that have covered the ongoing controversy. An e-mail to S–t Model Management seeking comment regarding Wang’s denial of the allegations was not immediately acknowledged Thursday.

Asked Thursday if Wang has taken any legal action, a spokeswoman for Hitzik Strategies declined comment. As of Tuesday, the designer had The Lede Co. handling the matter, but as of Thursday Hitzik Strategies, a crisis management firm, had taken the lead on the situation.