BATHROOM HUMOR: Alexander Wang is known for his fashion week parties as much as his shows, so the designer’s decision to launch a celebrity talk series from the restrooms of velvet-roped events sort of adds up.

Through a deal with Quibi, Wang will be the host of “Potty Talk,” chats that will be produced by RadicalMedia. The New York-based designer will be joined by a guest host for each episode serving as bathroom attendants to his bold-named friends. Their exchanges will include conversations, games and “bathroom banter” — whatever that means. Press material hailing the new series noted how the bathroom is “a safe haven where one can find refuge from the crowds, let their guard down and have a private place to let loose and gossip.” Quibi has a well-connected partner with Wang, who shared the Potty Talk news with his 334,0000 Instagram followers Tuesday morning.

Wang is among the bevy of designers and fashion personalities to have his own YouTube channel. Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Alexa Chung have joined forces with YouTube to create their own video platforms in recent months. Wang has never been one to follow any fashion rules strictly by the book.Wang took a democratized approach to the runway by showing a seasonless collection at Rockefeller Center in May. With about 360 media types and invited guests “rinkside,” nearly 1,000 fans and passersby lined the upper level for what was Rockefeller Center’s first al fresco show. Guests had access to an assortment of concession stands with snacks, treats, beverages and entertainment, as well as pedicabs at the 8 p.m. show

He also was game to explore digital opportunities from the fashion front before some of his peers. Three years ago, Wang created a fashion channel on Apple Music and shortly thereafter teamed with Apple Beats to redesign the studio wireless headphones, Beats’ most iconic over-the-head style. With his new Quibi-supported short-format series, Wang will also be involved with the production side of things along with RadicalMedia’s Frank Scherma and Jon Kamen, as well as Shemarya Artists’ Todd Shemarya and Josh Harrison. The restroom-situated chats may be more reflective of the norm, considering that Americans using cellphones in stalls was the number-one restroom complaint, according to the 2016 Healthy Hand Washing Survey.