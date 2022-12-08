×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Alexandra Daddario Wears Gothic Dior Dress for ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

The actress stars as the lead in the new AMC television series debuting in January.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" at Harmony Gold on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario brought gothic glamour to the red carpet for the premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

For the premiere of her new television series, where Daddario has the lead role, the actress wore a black and gold tulle embroidered dress and a black leather belt by Dior. She accessorized the look with a clear gemstone necklace and several floral-shaped clear gemstone rings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" at Harmony Gold on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Daddario’s Dior dress was from the brand’s cruise 2023 collection. The collection was described as one of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most accomplished collections to date, rife with desirable clothes and exceptional craftsmanship.

Related Galleries

Daddario worked with stylist Emma Jade Morrison to create her look for the premiere. Morrison has also worked with Ximena Lamadrid, Antonia Desplat and Kerry Condon.

For makeup, the actress worked with Lottie to create a vamp-inspired look with blush to contour her cheeks, dark plum lips and heavy mascara on her top eyelashes. For hair, she worked with Bobby Eliot using Fekkai hair products to part her hair to one side, slick it back and tie it into a ponytail.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles Premiere of AMC Network's "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" at Harmony Gold on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Daddario has been a longtime fan of Dior, having worn the brand for many red carpet and event appearances. At this year’s 2022 Emmy Awards, she wore an asymmetrical beaded Dior Couture dress. In September, she attended the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show in an embroidered cropped jacket.

In addition to her role in “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” Daddario is also in pre-production for “I Wish You All the Best” directed by Tommy Dorfman.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” is an upcoming supernatural horror drama based on the novel trilogy “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” by Anne Rice. The show stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston. The series premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Jan. 8.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alexandra Daddario Dons Dior at ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad