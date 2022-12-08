Alexandra Daddario Wears Gothic Dior Dress for ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

Alexandra Daddario brought gothic glamour to the red carpet for the premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

For the premiere of her new television series, where Daddario has the lead role, the actress wore a black and gold tulle embroidered dress and a black leather belt by Dior. She accessorized the look with a clear gemstone necklace and several floral-shaped clear gemstone rings.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Daddario’s Dior dress was from the brand’s cruise 2023 collection. The collection was described as one of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most accomplished collections to date, rife with desirable clothes and exceptional craftsmanship.

Daddario worked with stylist Emma Jade Morrison to create her look for the premiere. Morrison has also worked with Ximena Lamadrid, Antonia Desplat and Kerry Condon.

For makeup, the actress worked with Lottie to create a vamp-inspired look with blush to contour her cheeks, dark plum lips and heavy mascara on her top eyelashes. For hair, she worked with Bobby Eliot using Fekkai hair products to part her hair to one side, slick it back and tie it into a ponytail.

Daddario has been a longtime fan of Dior, having worn the brand for many red carpet and event appearances. At this year’s 2022 Emmy Awards, she wore an asymmetrical beaded Dior Couture dress. In September, she attended the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show in an embroidered cropped jacket.

In addition to her role in “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” Daddario is also in pre-production for “I Wish You All the Best” directed by Tommy Dorfman.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” is an upcoming supernatural horror drama based on the novel trilogy “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” by Anne Rice. The show stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston. The series premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Jan. 8.