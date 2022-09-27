×
Alexandra Daddario Embraces Embroidery in Cropped Jacket for Dior’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

The actress attended the ready-to-wear runway show alongside Natalie Portman, Jisoo and more.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27:
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Christian Dior RTW Spring 2023
Alexandra Daddario had a chic moment at the Dior spring 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. 

The actress wore a black blouse underneath an embroidered white jacket and a matching corset. She paired the look with black high-waisted pants.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Dior spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Corbis via Getty Images

Daddario coordinated with J’Adior Slingback Pumps embellished with white ribbons and an embroidered Saddle Bag. To complete the look, Daddario accessorized with gold and pearl statement earrings. 

Daddario kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bob look and her makeup featured a bold red lip. The glam team included hairstylist Jaco Roxenberg and makeup artist Lottie, who have also worked with Jennifer Coolidge, Dove Cameron and Anne Hathaway

Daddario has looked to Dior for many red carpet appearances, including a nude mesh look she wore to the Emmy Awards last month. 

Alexandra Daddario attends the Dior spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Corbis via Getty Images

Creative director Maria Grazia’s spring 2023 collection features pieces inspired by previous reigning kings and queens, including Catherine de Medici. The brand worked with artist Eva Jospin to create the show’s dreamy landscape. Other stars who attended the runway show included brand ambassadors Natalie Portman and Blackpink’s Jisoo.

