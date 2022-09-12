×
Alexandra Daddario Takes a Sartorial Spin in Beaded Dior Couture Dress at Emmy Awards 2022

The "White Lotus" star was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Alexandra Daddario at the 74th Primetime
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Sheryl Lee Ralph on the 2022
Alexandra Daddario attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles and chose a look from Dior.

The actress posed on the red carpet in an asymmetric pearl-embellished gown embroidered with rhinestone tassels from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection, the theme of which was embroidery.

The semi-sheer dress was accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings in the shape of leaves and white sandals.

Alexandra Daddario at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Showing off its delicate construction, Daddario playfully took a spin and the pleated skirt flared.

Emma Jade Morrison styled Daddario for the event. Morrison’s other clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Charlbi Dean and Eileen Gu.

Daddario was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in the HBO show “The White Lotus.” The award was won by her co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Alexandra Daddario at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her fellow co-stars Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney were also nominees in the same category.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was also presented with the Governors Award in recognition of its work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

