Alexandra Daddario Suits Up in Michael Kors for Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Dinner

The actress wore the luxury jeweler's Lock bangles with her look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Alexandra Daddario attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Alexandra Daddario attends Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Alexandra Daddario wore a menswear-inspired look for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch dinner on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

The “Percy Jackson” star arrived at the soiree in a coordinating ensemble. She wore a Michael Kors Collection set from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Alexandra Daddario attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Alexandra Daddario attends Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The ensemble featured a tailored jumpsuit layered under a matching blazer with crossed lapels. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo’s crocodile-embossed “Love” pumps.

Daddario accessorized with Tiffany & Co.’s 18-karat gold Lock bangle and gold earrings. The actress slicked her hair back into a bun, wore a shimmery, smoky eye shadow and opted for a peachy lip.

Emma Jade Morrison styled the “Baywatch” actress. The stylist has also worked with Lily Aldrige, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Martha Hunt and Emily Ratajkowski. She recently collaborated with Daddario for her look at the Emmy Awards in September, where she wore an ethereal, one-shouldered, tassel-adorned dress from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January 2023.

