Alexandre Arnault has revealed his engagement on Instagram.

The Rimowa chief executive officer revealed on his account Tuesday that he proposed to his girlfriend Geraldine Guyot, sharing a photo of them together with the caption: “Engaged to my soulmate and my best friend.”

Guyot, the founder of accessories label D’Estrëe, also shared the photo on her own account, captioning it “Yes a million times over.”

Arnault, the second eldest son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault took on his role at Rimowa in 2017 at the age of 24 after playing an instrumental role in the luxury conglomerate’s acquisition of the luggage brand. Rimowa was valued at 640 million euros, or $719 million, when the deal was made.

Guyot founded D’Estrëe in 2015 after obtaining a specialty in arts at Central Saint Martins. Her brand offers hats, leather goods and jewelry and the brand is sold in the U.S. at Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman. This year she was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for retail and e-commerce.

The couple was dating for nearly a year and a half before Arnault proposed.

