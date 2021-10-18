×
Inside Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot’s Venice Wedding

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more attended the couple’s second wedding reception.

Inside Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot’s
Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot Instagram

Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot’s Venice wedding on Saturday brought together a star-studded guest list.

Arnault, the second eldest son of LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault — who is also the executive vice president of products and communication at Tiffany & Co. — and Guyot, the founder of accessories label D’Estrëe, held their second wedding reception at Cipriani on the Giudecca island in a two-day event that brought together the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Pharrell Williams and many other celebrities.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who were recently named the new faces of Tiffany & Co., were photographed outside of the wedding ceremony. Beyoncé was seen wearing a black wool Dolce & Gabbana coat over a pastel blue dress paired with a Marzook crystal sphere clutch. Jay-Z was seen wearing a dark blue three-piece suit.

The couple recently appeared in their first ad campaign for the fine jeweler in August, where Beyoncé became one of four women to wear the iconic Tiffany Diamond: a 128.54-carat yellow diamond necklace.

According to multiple reports, West performed songs like “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights” during the couple’s wedding reception. Hypebeast reported that he wore a black Balenciaga mask.

Prior to the reception, Guyot was photographed outside the venue in her wedding gown, which consisted of a high-neckline, lace dress with long sleeves and a satin skirt.

Arnault and Guyot were previously married in a smaller ceremony in Paris this June, where Guyot wore a Loewe silk gown with puffed sleeves and embroidery details. Guyot shared several photos with Arnault from the first ceremony on Instagram, captioning them with: “Stepping into a lifetime of love and happiness, wearing the most dreamy dress ❤️ Thank you @jonathan.anderson and the @loewe team for making this special day even more unforgettable.”

The couple got engaged in December 2020 after dating for roughly a year and a half.

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere 

Looking Back at Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Moments 

