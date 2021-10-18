Inside Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot’s Venice Wedding

Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot’s Venice wedding on Saturday brought together a star-studded guest list.

Arnault, the second eldest son of LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault — who is also the executive vice president of products and communication at Tiffany & Co. — and Guyot, the founder of accessories label D’Estrëe, held their second wedding reception at Cipriani on the Giudecca island in a two-day event that brought together the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Pharrell Williams and many other celebrities.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who were recently named the new faces of Tiffany & Co., were photographed outside of the wedding ceremony. Beyoncé was seen wearing a black wool Dolce & Gabbana coat over a pastel blue dress paired with a Marzook crystal sphere clutch. Jay-Z was seen wearing a dark blue three-piece suit.

The couple recently appeared in their first ad campaign for the fine jeweler in August, where Beyoncé became one of four women to wear the iconic Tiffany Diamond: a 128.54-carat yellow diamond necklace.

According to multiple reports, West performed songs like “Runaway” and “Flashing Lights” during the couple’s wedding reception. Hypebeast reported that he wore a black Balenciaga mask.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Prior to the reception, Guyot was photographed outside the venue in her wedding gown, which consisted of a high-neckline, lace dress with long sleeves and a satin skirt.

Arnault and Guyot were previously married in a smaller ceremony in Paris this June, where Guyot wore a Loewe silk gown with puffed sleeves and embroidery details. Guyot shared several photos with Arnault from the first ceremony on Instagram, captioning them with: “Stepping into a lifetime of love and happiness, wearing the most dreamy dress ❤️ Thank you @jonathan.anderson and the @loewe team for making this special day even more unforgettable.”

The couple got engaged in December 2020 after dating for roughly a year and a half.

