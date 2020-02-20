YOUNG GUN: Alexandre Arnault, chief executive officer of Rimowa, is suddenly an in-demand speaker on the business conference circuit.

According to sources, he is scheduled to speak at a Goldman Sachs event in New York on Friday and then another on Sunday at Harvard Business School.

The Harvard appearance at “2020 Vision: Retail and Luxury in the Next Decade” is hosted by the Retail and Luxury Goods Club, which is sponsored by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of Rimowa. Arnault, the second eldest son of LVMH chairman and ceo Bernard Arnault, is to open the conference with a keynote speech about the growing business of travel retail, according to the Eventbrite listing.

He is to be followed by five panel discussions, featuring the likes of designer Gabriela Hearst and executives from ThredUp, Procter & Gamble and Sephora.