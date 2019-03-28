TALENTS GO ONLINE: Altaroma has kicked off a partnership with Alibaba Group.

Developed through the group’s AliExpress e-commerce platform, the initiative is aimed at supporting young designers who have showcased their fashion and accessories collections at the Rome haute couture fashion event. AliExpress will sell the collections online to the 243 countries where the platform is available.

“This partnership with AliExpress – which might see new and interesting projects bowing as early as the [Altaroma] upcoming July edition — strengthens the role of Altaroma as a partner in the international expansion of young talents,” said Altaroma general manager Adriano Franchi.

Celebrated with a runway show and event called Mod@ in Italy–AliExpress Italian Fashion Night hosted at Rome’s Terme di Diocleziano historical venue on Tuesday, the project involves designers Martina Cella, Italo Marseglia, Leo studio design, Caterina Moro and Yezael by Angelo Cruciani.

Accessories labels 011 Eyewear, Adelaide C, Co.Ro, Laura Corner, Michele Chiocciolini and Matteo Maiorano also showcased their collections during the event to mark the project’s kick-off. A special high-tech tool called Magic Mirror installed during the event allowed guests to virtually try clothes on.

“Through this initiative, which integrates the success of the ‘Showcase’ project, our new young designers will have an additional opportunity to reach a wider and international audience through e-commerce,” Franchi noted.

In keeping with its attempt to boost the international visibility of the Roman event and its designers, last year Altaroma debuted “Showcase” in a partnership with Italy’s trade agency ICE, as reported. The inaugural event was held at the Maxxi Museum in Rome to coincide with the January 2018 edition of Altaroma.

As part of the same project, last February, 11 brands selected from the British Fashion Council, among the participants to the first two editions of “Showcase” in Rome, were offered the chance to be included in The Store X London Fashion Week Designer Showroom display in London.