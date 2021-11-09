×
Everything to Know About Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Sales Event

Singles' Day is one of the biggest global shopping events of the year.

Alibaba
Alibaba Group Courtesy Photo

The holiday shopping season is in full swing with e-commerce giant Alibaba’s popular Singles’ Day coming up as the next big sales event.

Launched in 2009 in China as an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration where young single people splurge on items for themselves, Alibaba’s Singles’ Day — which is always on Nov. 11 — has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Last year, sales from Singles’ Day reached $74.1 billion in gross merchandise volume, which was almost double from the previous year.

The annual sales event started off with 27 Tmall merchants, and will now have more than 290,000 brands participating and offer more than 14 million deals to consumers in China. Brands participating span multiple categories and include many luxury fashion brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and more. Hermès and Saint Laurent will be participating this year for the first time.

This year, Alibaba is also committed to clean beauty. For its Pitch Fest, a contest where U.S.-based brands can apply to participate in Singles’ Day, the majority of the seven winners come from the clean beauty world. Brands include Basq NYC, Boscia, Honey Girl Organics, Schmidt’s, Vegamour and SBLA.

Additionally, Alibaba will be spotlighting an energy-efficient and low-impact product section to further encourage eco-friendly lifestyles.

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day had an initial sales period from Nov. 1 to 3. The main sales event will be hosted on Nov. 11.

