Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet is turning her public feud with Steve Madden into a charitable initiative.
Bendet posted a photo of herself alongside Alice + Olivia luggage on Instagram Wednesday with a lengthy caption thanking her followers for the support during her feud with the footwear mogul.
“I’ve been so grateful for the support and encouragement and social media girl power around me this week helping make the Steve Madden video viral emphasizing his horrible treatment of a woman as well as his unethical and continuous disregard for trademarks and brands,” she wrote in the post.
I’ve been so grateful for the support and encouragement and social media girl power around me this week helping to make the Steve Madden video viral emphasizing his horrible treatment of a woman as well as his unethical and continuous disregard for trademarks and brands….what many of you don’t know is that I started alice + olivia from designing a pair of pants in my living room….From that pair of pants, I’ve built (with my amazing team) a global empire…. and our #Stace merch has been a big part of that branding….I am hoping from now on that all things #Stace remind women that they do have a voice, that they can do great things when they come together and support one another, and that no man should ever be able to use intimidation to take us down….. in the near future I will announce a #Stace initiative where our Stace product (no longer being copied by any of the Steve Madden brands) will be sold to support programs that support women who don’t have the platform that I am so grateful to have…. (if you’ve taken the time to read this please feel free to suggest organizations for us to support here!!) xoxo Stace
She went on to write that she is launching a #Stace initiative with her brand that will “support programs that support women who don’t have a platform that I am so grateful to have.” Bendet does not call out any organizations that she has plans to support, but rather asks her followers to give their recommendations.
The initiative is in response to a viral video Bendet posted on Monday showing an altercation between her and Madden, where the shoe designer is seen stating: “Honey, if you’re going to be rude, you can go f–k yourself.”
I usually have my feed filled with positivity, female empowerment and the beautiful clothes my team and i are so proud to create—-but today I am posting this example of bullying, copying, and overall disrespect toward creativity and women—-@stevemadden launches a verbal assault on me in a hotel lobby—-he said hello and complemented my outfit and I asked him if he was going to continue to copy it like he did with my trademarked stace designs 🤷♀️—-you can see him lose his temper and become aggressive using vulger language all while my four year old screams mommy in the background——I am sharing this because his behavior is not acceptable in business or life—-he could have apologized or showed some remorse—but no, he responds with intimidation—we can’t stop bullies unless we stand up to them!!! I hope what my daughters learned was how you never let a man or anyone) speak to you this way!
Bendet and Madden’s feud stems from a legal battle between Bendet’s Alice + Olivia and Betsey Johnson, which Steve Madden acquired in 2010. Bendet is suing the brand for copyright and trademark infringement, claiming the Betsey Johnson brand is illegally using her trademarked “StaceFace” design — Alice + Olivia’s well-known round sunglasses and red lipstick image — for its products.
In the viral video, Madden touches on Bendet’s allegations, stating: “You copy people all the time. We were making faces way before you.”
Madden later issued an apology to Bendet, stating to The New York Post’s Page Six: “I’m sorry for losing my temper with Stacey. I have the utmost respect for her. I was raised better than that.”
