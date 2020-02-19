Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet is turning her public feud with Steve Madden into a charitable initiative.

Bendet posted a photo of herself alongside Alice + Olivia luggage on Instagram Wednesday with a lengthy caption thanking her followers for the support during her feud with the footwear mogul.

“I’ve been so grateful for the support and encouragement and social media girl power around me this week helping make the Steve Madden video viral emphasizing his horrible treatment of a woman as well as his unethical and continuous disregard for trademarks and brands,” she wrote in the post.

She went on to write that she is launching a #Stace initiative with her brand that will “support programs that support women who don’t have a platform that I am so grateful to have.” Bendet does not call out any organizations that she has plans to support, but rather asks her followers to give their recommendations.

The initiative is in response to a viral video Bendet posted on Monday showing an altercation between her and Madden, where the shoe designer is seen stating: “Honey, if you’re going to be rude, you can go f–k yourself.”

Bendet and Madden’s feud stems from a legal battle between Bendet’s Alice + Olivia and Betsey Johnson, which Steve Madden acquired in 2010. Bendet is suing the brand for copyright and trademark infringement, claiming the Betsey Johnson brand is illegally using her trademarked “StaceFace” design — Alice + Olivia’s well-known round sunglasses and red lipstick image — for its products.

In the viral video, Madden touches on Bendet’s allegations, stating: “You copy people all the time. We were making faces way before you.”

Madden later issued an apology to Bendet, stating to The New York Post’s Page Six: “I’m sorry for losing my temper with Stacey. I have the utmost respect for her. I was raised better than that.”

Read more here:

The Biggest Fashion and Beauty Controversies of 2019

Alice + Olivia Fall 2020 Fashion Review

Steve Madden and Cult Gaia’s Battle Over Trade Dress

WATCH: How Rodarte Created Its Fall 2020 Beauty Look