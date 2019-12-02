Alice + Olivia will introduce a new range called Classics for spring 2020.

Alice + Olivia Classics is a collection of elevated workwear staples that transition from day to night. The lineup includes suiting, signature jumpsuits, tailored trousers, outerwear and slipdresses, all designed by Stacey Bendet. The collection’s neutral palette includes off white, taupe, light heather gray, rose tan and pinks.

Classics will be available Thursday at Alice + Olivia’s department and special store accounts, its freestanding stores and web site.

“I have always set out to dress the modern woman — the young college graduate going for her first job interview to the female ceo. My goal is to dress her for her everyday life, night life and work world. It isn’t just about modernizing and redefining workwear for the office, it’s about creating pieces that fit into a working woman’s world,” said Bendet, chief executive officer and creative director.

Classics features 74 stockkeeping units. Retail prices range from $95 for a knitted cropped T to $1,895 for a leather wrap coat, and include jersey dresses at $330, cashmere cardigans at $395, and a shawl-collar blazers at $440. Classics will offer four seasonal collections per year.

