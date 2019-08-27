Alice + Olivia‘s chief executive officer and creative director Stacey Bendet likes to say that she’s in the business of empowering women, and she sets a bold example with her signature “black eye,” dark sunglasses and colorful long dresses.

Bendet knows feeling good about your appearance can be more challenging when coping with cancer and the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Alice + Olivia is launching its third iteration of the Good Jean in support of F_CK Cancer. The collection is an important philanthropic initiative of the brand, with previous jeans collections supporting the Race to Erase MS and Good + Foundation.

“As a brand, Alice + Olivia is deeply invested in using fashion to impact change,” Bendet said. “The Good Jean is about looking good, feeling good and doing good. And that is exactly the point of this partnership.”

Bendet said it’s important to use fashion to make change happen, whether it is empowering women through clothing or using the brand as a platform to give voice to causes about which she is passionate. Through the partnership with F_CK Cancer, Alice + Olivia is supporting the organization’s mission and making an impact in preventing, detecting and providing emotional support and guidance to those affected by cancer. “The funds received from this campaign and the partnership as a whole will help continue our work,” said Yael Cohen Braun, F_CK Cancer’s cofounder. “Not only is Alice + Olivia a fashion-forward brand, but it’s using its platform to make a philanthropic commitment and understand the importance of engaging its community to give back,” added the group’s other, cofounder Julie Greenbaum. The Good Jean is priced at $195 and is available at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet stores, aliceandolivia.com and at select retailers. Alice + Olivia will donate 10 of the proceeds of every pair sold in SoHo Blues to F_CK Cancer.