Alice + Olivia is giving back to one of Los Angeles’ marquee charities, Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS. Ten percent of net proceeds from its pre-fall six-button “Good” jean, part of its denim and sportswear line AO.LA by Alice + Olivia, will benefit Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program, a collaboration of top multiple sclerosis research centers working together on groundbreaking research with the goal of treating and ultimately finding a cure for MS. Having recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala, Race to Erase MS has raised more than $47 million for MS research since its founding in 1993.

Designer Stacey Bendet described AO.LA by Alice + Olivia as a Seventies-inspired “West Coast sister” to the contemporary brand she launched 15 years ago. Available at Alice + Olivia stores nationwide, aliceandolivia.com, and select retailers, the line features everyday retro-inspired separates with a modern twist.

“We are so happy to be partnering with such an iconic brand, and so grateful to have their support,” said Davis. “Alice + Olivia put on the most beautiful fashion show at our 25th Anniversary Gala, and we are excited to continue our work with them in this way.”

“As a designer and someone who can effect change, it is my responsibility to respond to issues I feel strongly about,” said Bendet. “There are so many people suffering with MS and when I connected with Nancy and the Race to Erase MS foundation I knew we as a brand had an opportunity to support finding a cure.”

Since the event’s inception 24 years ago, Race to Erase MS has been instrumental in funding many pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other very important therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS. All funds raised support the Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins.